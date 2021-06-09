English Soccer Clubs Foot £22M Penalty For Breakaway Bid

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Six English soccer clubs on Wednesday were hit with a £22 million ($31 million) fine after rocking the sports world and sparking antitrust concerns when they announced plans to join a breakaway league in direct competition with the top European league. The English Premier League levied the fine against Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham. It said in a statement that the clubs "acknowledged once again that their actions were a mistake and have reconfirmed their commitment to the Premier League and the future of the English game." The penalty, which the league called "a gesture of goodwill,"...

