FDA's Alzheimer's Drug Approval Deepens Searing Debate

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the first Alzheimer's treatment in nearly two decades despite a panel's reservations cuts into a dilemma about such fast-track authorizations, pitting the needs of patients who may have nothing to lose against the cost of billions of dollars on a new drug that may not work. The FDA's green light of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug aducanumab occurred Monday under a so-called accelerated approval pathway, which FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research director Patrizia Cavazzoni has said was "intended to provide earlier access to potentially valuable therapies for patients with serious diseases where there is an unmet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS