UK Legal Panel Explores Tightening Corporate Crime Law

Law360, London (June 10, 2021, 6:05 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s independent Law Commission on Thursday called for input from the business and legal communities on how to upgrade laws for more effective prosecution of corporations, their senior management and directors for criminal offenses. The commission, a statutory independent body that conducts research to make legal recommendations to government and parliament, said in its consultation that there are many impediments to holding organizations to account for crimes committed by them, including regulatory breaches and fraud. "In their current form, there is concern that the law on corporate criminal liability does not always appropriately criminalize corporate misbehavior, especially when applied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS