Milbank Bumps First-Year Associate Salaries To $200K

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Milbank LLP upped the ante on BigLaw associate salaries Thursday, announcing global raises that will bring first-year associate base pay in the U.S. up to $200,000, according to an internal memo shared with Law360. The salary increases, which will be implemented July 1, include increases across all the firm's global offices with a single scale for associates in its U.S., London, Asia and Sao Paulo offices that starts at $200,000 for first-year associates and hits $355,000 for senior associates. Milbank Announces Associate Pay Raises Class Current salary July 1 increase New salary 2021/2020 $190,000 $10,000 $200,000 2019 $200,000 $10,000 $210,000 2018...

