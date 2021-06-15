Jury Rejects Sex Bias Claims Against Ga. Home Fixture Co.

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal jury has rejected federal sex discrimination claims brought against an architectural stone fixture company by a former regional manager but awarded her $51,000 in contract breach damages for unpaid bonuses. Kristin DeJesus didn't convince the jury of six men and two women that she was sexually discriminated against by Francois & Co. LLC and its owner, Thierry Francois, according to a verdict docketed Tuesday. The jurors reached their decision late Friday after a four-day trial in the Northern District of Georgia. DeJesus was the company's Atlanta-based regional manager from late 2013 through early 2018, when she quit over...

