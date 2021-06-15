'Housewives' Star Says No Reality To Fraud Charges

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah says the government is trying to bury her under a mountain of discovery as it pushes a telemarketing fraud case built on "trickery" and "sleight of hand," according to a Manhattan federal court filing Monday urging the toss of the case. Shah is accused of selling customer contact information to telemarketing companies that hawked phony support services to small businesses in a nearly decade-long fraud scheme. But she says the government's superseding indictment against her was obtained unlawfully, is impossibly vague and failed to allege she knowingly caused harm. At best, she...

