Regulator Grants Reprieve Over Solicitors' Insurance Fund

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 3:29 PM BST) -- Britain's legal services regulator extended the cut-off deadline for an insurance fund for law firms on Tuesday amid fears that they would be unable to get commercial cover to protect themselves against historical claims for negligence. The Solicitors Regulation Authority said it would allow the Solicitors Indemnity Fund to operate until September 2022, although it will have to ensure that it is financially viable to do so. The extension will give the SRA time to consider whether there is a "regulatory place" for an alternative scheme, the watchdog said. "The extension is subject to an affordability test because the fund is, in...

