FCA Urged To Watch Insurers Over COVID Travel Exclusions

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 1:55 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority should monitor whether insurers are properly informing customers about exclusions in travel insurance products, a consumer group said on Tuesday, after finding that fewer than one in 100 policies offer complete cover against COVID-19.Which? analyzed 263 retail travel insurance policies and found only two policies that offer protection for having to return home early from a holiday or break as a result of changing government travel advice, testing positive for COVID-19 and medical or repatriation costs.Some policies were marketed as offering "enhanced" cover against disruption caused by the coronavirus but often came with important exclusions, the consumer protection group said. It called on the FCA to carefully monitor whether insurers are properly informing customers about such limitations.The warning comes after the U.K. last week struck off Portugal from a "green list" of countries that are safe to travel to on holiday. The move left vacationers with only four days' notice if they wanted to return without undergoing quarantine."As the removal of Portugal from the green list shows, last-minute disruption to holiday plans can happen — and our research shows that many travel insurers don't offer much protection if it does," Gareth Shaw, head of Which? Money, said."The government should work with regulators to ensure that travelers, should they choose to go abroad, are given clear information about what they will and won't be covered for — and make sure that providers don't make bold and confusing claims about their cover without being clear about the limitations," he added.Which? said in May that it had polled 2,800 travel insurance policyholders between February and March and found that 50% believed they would be covered by their policies if the government changed travel advice after they booked their trip.But the consumer body said in its analysis of policies, published Tuesday, that just 16% of policies it surveyed had that the cover.A spokesperson for the FCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.--Editing by Ed Harris.

