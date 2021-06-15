EU Finance Bosses To Be Judged On Climate Awareness

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 1:16 PM BST) -- Senior managers at finance companies should have knowledge of climate-change risks if they are to be considered suitable to fill their role, the European Central Bank proposed on Tuesday as it looked to revamp the bloc's assessments of fitness and propriety. The ECB said in draft rules that top bosses at banks should have knowledge and experience of how environmental factors could hit their business. Finance firms should include understanding climate-related risks as criteria when hiring managers, the EU regulators said as it proposed updated rules for "fit and proper" assessments. The central bank decides whether new board members for Europe's...

