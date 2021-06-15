FCA Appoints New Chairman To Markets Practitioner Panel

Law360, London (June 15, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- The finance watchdog announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Michael Findlay to chair a panel that represents the interests of financial market participants and helps the regulator ensure that markets function well. Findlay, the non-executive chairman of London Stock Exchange PLC, has experience of the markets and an understanding of the role of the Independent Markets Practitioner Panel that he will lead, Charles Randell, the Financial Conduct Authority's chairman, said. "Michael brings deep capital markets and corporate experience, with an appreciation of the important role that the panel plays in ensuring our regulation is targeted and effective," Randell said. "Well-functioning capital markets will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS