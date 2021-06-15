Grid Operator Backs FERC Energy Storage Order At DC Circ.

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Midwest's grid operator and transmission owners in the region have defended a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order allowing the operator to treat certain energy storage facilities as transmission assets, telling the D.C. Circuit that the decision was reasonable and not discriminatory. The group weighed in on the fight in the D.C. Circuit on Monday, saying that the decision by FERC to let Midwest Independent System Operator Inc. permit certain storage facilities to qualify as a transmission-only asset in transmission planning in certain circumstances was sound. That designation would allow those entities to take advantage of certain types of rate recovery,...

