3 Firms Aid As Firefighing Chemicals Co. Inks $2B SPAC Deal

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- London-listed blank-check company EverArc Holdings will merge with private equity-backed firefighting chemicals maker Perimeter Solutions in a reverse takeover valued at roughly $2 billion and guided by law firms Greenberg Traurig, Maples and Calder and Kirkland & Ellis, the companies said Wednesday. The cash-and-stock transaction sees EverArc Holdings Ltd. acquiring Perimeter Solutions parent SK Invictus Holdings Sarl, which is an affiliate of private equity firm SK Capital Partners, before taking the combined company public in the U.S., according to a statement. Perimeter Solutions makes fire retardant products including Phos-Chek, the pink substance dropped by planes over wildfires, according to its website....

