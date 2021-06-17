LegitScript Fights Bid To Move Antitrust Claim To Ore.

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Prescription verification and monitoring service provider LegitScript has told a New York federal court that it lacks jurisdiction to transfer an antitrust claim from PharmacyChecker.com over an alleged conspiracy to shut the drug price checking website out of the market. PharmacyChecker.com is seeking to sever its claim against LegitScript from those against several major pharmacy associations and transfer the claim to Oregon. But LegitScript said in an opposition filed Tuesday that the court in New York already found that it lacks jurisdiction over the company. "Yet plaintiff now puzzlingly requests that this court exercise power over LegitScript and sever and transfer...

