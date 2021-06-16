CFPB Reverses Trump-Era Military Lending Exam Policy

Law360 (June 16, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Wednesday that it does have statutory authority to supervise financial services providers for compliance with federal service member lending protections, laying out its legal reasoning for resuming examination activity discontinued during the Trump administration. The CFPB issued an interpretive rule outlining its basis for reasserting this authority to conduct exams for potential violations of the Military Lending Act, a 2006 federal law that puts a 36% interest rate cap on many consumer loans to military borrowers and restricts other lender practices and loan terms. Although the CFPB's former Trump-appointed leadership halted the agency's use of...

