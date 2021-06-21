U.S. Steel Keeps Victory In Fire Reporting Suit At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- U.S. Steel Corp. on Monday maintained its defeat of a Clean Air Council lawsuit alleging it violated federal notification requirements regarding a 2018 fire near Pittsburgh, with the Third Circuit's precedential ruling that the company's reports to local authorities were sufficient. In an opinion examining the interplay between the Clean Air Act and the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act, a three-judge panel agreed with a Western Pennsylvania federal court's ruling that the laws' language tilted in favor of the steel giant. CERCLA exempts from federal reporting any "federally permitted" emissions, including ones that are "subject to" certain CAA permits...

