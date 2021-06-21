High Court Won't Review Amarin's Vascepa Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it won't look at Amarin Pharma Inc.'s bid to revive six patents that cover its heart drug Vascepa after the Federal Circuit sided with two generic rivals in a ruling last year that found the patents were obvious. The justices rejected Amarin Pharma's petition without comment in their latest order list, which came down a little over four months after it was lodged. The company had attracted sympathetic amicus support from groups like U.S. Inventor, which argued the Federal Circuit created a "jurisprudential paradox" when it affirmed a Nevada federal judge's obviousness ruling in...

