House Votes To Undo Trump-Era Oil And Gas Methane Regs

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The House, with some Republican support, passed a resolution Friday to undo a Trump administration rule that loosened restrictions on methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas infrastructure, placing the measure on President Biden's desk after the Senate's favorable vote in April. Twelve Republicans voted in favor of the resolution that was approved 229 to 191, including Brian K. Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Matt Gaetz of Florida. The Biden administration in April expressed support of S.J. Res. 14, which would reinstate Obama-era regulations, saying that reducing methane emissions is an "urgent and essential step." "The purpose of the legislation...

