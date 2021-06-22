Brazil Dam Disaster Victims May Get £5B BHP Suit Revived

Law360, London (June 22, 2021, 9:08 PM BST) -- An appellate judge indicated Tuesday that the court would revive a £5 billion ($6.9 billion) lawsuit brought on behalf of more than 200,000 Brazilians against mining giant BHP over a deadly dam failure. Lawyers for the South American claimants argued to a three-judge panel that they should have been allowed to challenge a November decision by a lower court striking out their claims against BHP Group PLC. Master of the Rolls Geoffrey Vos, who leads the Court of Appeal, said Tuesday it was the "provisional view" of the panel that, "had we been considering the matter, that permission to appeal would have...

