Insurer Fights Lawsuit Over £5M Ferry Fiasco

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 4:41 PM BST) -- An insurance company is fighting back against a lawsuit from a Scottish ferry service after a deal to build two ships went south, saying that Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd. cannot claim it did not understand the terms of the deal. HCC International Insurance Co. PLC told the High Court in a defense filed on June 21 that the court should refuse a request by Scottish taxpayer-funded ferry service Caledonian to change the terms of an insurance contract between the two. Caledonian asked the court in March 3 filings for a rectification order, claiming that it was misled by HCCI during negotiations...

