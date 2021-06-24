Cyber Insurer Covus Taps New General Counsel, Chief Officer

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity-focused insurer Corvus has added a new chief insurance officer and a new general counsel to its roster, the company said, praising the two hires from Zurich Insurance and IFG Cos. for their decades of insurance industry experience. Lori Bailey joins as chief insurance officer and Kori Johanson as general counsel, Corvus said Wednesday. In an interview with Law360, Johanson expressed a desire to help build out the legal and compliance functions of the company and partnering with its other business areas. She praised the company for what she called a recognition that the legal side should be represented early on...

