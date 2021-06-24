Gov't Appoints New Chairwoman To Pensions Lifeboat Scheme

Law360, London (June 24, 2021, 4:25 PM BST) -- A former senior asset manager at JPMorgan and BlackRock will take over as chairwoman of the Pension Protection Fund in July, the U.K. government announced on Thursday, in a move to protect almost 10 million members of pension plans if their employer falls into insolvency. Kate Jones will take over on July 1 from Arnold Wagner, who will step down at the end of his five-year term, the Department for Work and Pensions said. The pensions lifeboat program protects members of defined benefit retirement schemes if their employer becomes insolvent. The fund will pay out compensation to members if the employer's...

