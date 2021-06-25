In-House Lawyer Complaints Led To Review At CPS Energy

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:26 PM EDT) -- San Antonio-owned utility CPS Energy has confirmed that its board of trustees had hired an outside law firm to review complaints, apparently aimed at CEO Paula Gold-Williams, before three former in-house attorneys abruptly departed. In a statement given to Law360 on Thursday, the company said the complaints "arose from differences in execution styles that were brought to the forefront by the intensity and complexity of Winter Storm Uri and its financial aftermath." The statement, dated June 21, included a list of the company's "multiple successes." "There are always two sides to every story," the statement said, adding that the unnamed law firm's...

