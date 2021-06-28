Judge Denies Furniture Co.'s Bid To Exit EEOC Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 2:13 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge rejected an office furniture distributor's bid to escape a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sex bias suit, saying evidence that the company "categorically discriminates" against women meant it should fall to a jury to decide the case. U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor ended a summary judgment bid from NDI Office Furniture LLC on the EEOC's Title VII discrimination and retaliation claims on Friday, refusing to throw out evidence that the company openly told women it wouldn't hire them because of their sex. "Rarely does a court find itself with a case where there is direct evidence...

