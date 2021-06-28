Feds Slam Texas, Mo. AGs' Bid to Revive 'Remain In Mexico'

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration asked a Texas federal judge Friday to reject Texas and Missouri's bid to immediately revive the Migrant Protection Protocols, arguing they didn't demonstrate they'd be harmed by the rollback of the Trump-era policy forcing asylum-seekers to leave the United States and wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are processed. In a 64-page response brief opposing the states' preliminary injunction on Friday, the Biden administration argued that the states cannot demonstrate that ending the "Remain in Mexico" policy would increase illegal immigration. The Biden administration further underscored that the states did not specify any fiscal injuries that are...

