New London Boutique Lures Skadden Arbitration Specialist

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Velitor Law has snagged a Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP alumnus who specializes in complex, high-value international disputes and will serve as partner in the newly founded London boutique, rounding out the firm's five-strong legal team. Commercial litigation and international arbitration specialist Christopher Lillywhite joined the firm June 21, bringing with him expertise in complex, high-value international disputes. Lillywhite, who trained at Herbert Smith Freehills, has advised clients across a broad range of sectors, including financial services, metallurgy and mining, renewable energy and industrial manufacturing. He also has particular expertise in shareholder disputes, claims involving directors' duties and civil...

