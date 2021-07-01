Trump Org, CFO Poised To Fight Manhattan DA's Tax Charges

Law360, New York (July 1, 2021, 10:37 AM EDT) -- The Trump Organization and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg remained defiant in the face of looming tax charges expected to be handed down in Manhattan criminal court on Thursday, with the top executive vowing to contest the claims. Weisselberg and representatives for the Trump Organization are expected to appear for an arraignment before New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Thursday afternoon on as-of-yet unspecified charges stemming from an investigation into the former president's business by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. "Mr. Weisselberg intends to plead not guilty and he will fight these charges in court,"...

