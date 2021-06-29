'Varsity Blues' Mom's 'Hyperbolic' Dismissal Bid Falls Flat

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 2:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has denied a "Varsity Blues" defendant's "hyperbolic" pretrial request to toss charges stemming from the college admissions scandal, rejecting claims that agents who arrested her more than two years ago caused her to suffer a dangerous cardiac incident known as broken heart syndrome. In a June 25 order made public Monday, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton disagreed with Elisabeth Kimmel's arguments that her arrest was unlawful, that she was denied medical care and that the FBI agents' conduct — including supposed "paramilitary tactics" — was so outrageous that the court should dismiss the three conspiracy counts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS