Judge Pauses Solar Investor's $31M Award Suit Against Spain

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday paused a British renewable energy investor's efforts to confirm a $31.1 million arbitral award against Spain, saying it may be unnecessary to wade into "thickly tangled legal issues" that "no U.S. court has yet resolved" should Spain succeed in annulling the award. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates denied the Kingdom of Spain' motion to dismiss InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure GP Ltd.'s enforcement suit over a €28.2 million ($31.1 million) arbitral award won before the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. The court also refused to grant summary judgment in favor of the renewable energy...

