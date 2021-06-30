5th Circ. Removes Sanctions For 3 Perkins Coie Attorneys

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday withdrew sanctions for three Perkins Coie LLP associates who submitted "redundant and misleading" supplemental filings in a Texas voting case, but left them in place for election law veteran Marc Elias and two other attorneys. The three-judge panel appeared to heed Perkins Coie's argument that Lalitha D. Madduri, Daniel C. Osher and Stephanie I. Command should not be punished because they were junior attorneys on the team who did not have a final say over decision-making. But the appellate court did not demonstrate the same mercy for attorneys Elias, Bruce V. Spiva and Skyler M. Howton....

