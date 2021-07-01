Santander Wins Court OK To Transfer Investment Biz

Law360, London (July 1, 2021, 4:22 PM BST) -- Santander won permission from a court on Thursday to transfer £3 billion ($4.1 billion) in corporate and investment banking business to the local branch of its Spanish parent company, a move driven by Brexit and other regulatory changes. High Court Judge Richard Snowden approved plans for the bank to substantially conduct all the business of its Santander Corporate and Investment Banking division from the London branch by the end of 2021. The transfer is being carried out under rules outlined in Britain's Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Santander UK PLC's corporate and investment banking division offers services to large companies...

