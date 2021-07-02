Credit Suisse To Pay Out $750M More To Greensill Investors

Law360, London (July 2, 2021, 4:57 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse Group AG will pay out a further $750 million to investors in its $10 billion supply-chain finance funds that were linked to collapsed firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss bank's asset management arm said in a note to investors on Friday that it expects to return the outstanding money during the week beginning July 5, making it the third installment after it terminated the Greensill-linked funds on March 5. Credit Suisse has distributed $4.8 billion to investors in the Greensill-linked funds since March. The latest $750 million package will bring the total amount returned to investors to approximately $5.6 billion. The bank...

