Will The OECD Plan Fix International Taxation?

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- For the past several years, countries and voters have been arguing that multinationals do not pay their fair share of taxes, and that big tech companies in particular have been able to pay low rates of taxes or not pay any taxes at all to countries where they earn significant revenues. These claims have led to digital services taxes, threats of retaliatory tariffs, and fears of trade wars and cascading taxes. On July 1, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development issued a press release announcing that 130 countries had agreed to a two-pillar international tax plan that the OECD billed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS