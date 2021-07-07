London Lawyer Gets 3 Years For $524K Stamp Duty Fraud

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A London lawyer was sentenced to three years four months in prison after admitting he stole £380,000 ($524,000) in stamp duties from the U.K. government, HM Revenue & Customs announced. Lawyer Manpreet Singh admitted to cheating the public revenue at the Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday. He had filed 52 fraudulent stamp duty land tax returns to HMRC between 2010 and 2015, according to an HMRC statement issued Tuesday. "This was a deliberate and sustained attack on the tax system," said Linda Hamilton, deputy director of HMRC's fraud investigation service. "Singh worked in a position of trust and thought it was...

