House Judiciary GOP Outlines Plans For Big Tech Crackdown

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee unveiled a framework for legislation aimed at strengthening antitrust enforcement and holding large technology platforms responsible for what the lawmakers call censorship of conservatives. The committee published a document Wednesday filling in details of a plan announced last week by Republican House leaders. It comes the same day that former President Donald Trump filed proposed class actions against Facebook, Google and Twitter accusing them of First Amendment violations for their alleged censorship practices. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Wednesday that "Big Tech's bias...

