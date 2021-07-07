GAO Says $1.3T F-35 Sustainment Costs Are Unaffordable

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense's plan for sustaining its fleet of F-35 fighter jets clocks in at roughly $1.3 trillion, which the Government Accountability Office said in a report on Wednesday is unaffordable for the military services. As the DOD continues to ramp up its F-35 fleet, the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps are all flying closer to unsustainable costs at the current rate of maintaining operations, the GAO said. Estimated sustainment costs over the F-35's lifespan have risen from $1.11 trillion to $1.27 trillion, with the services facing a $6 billion gap in 2036 between the cost of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS