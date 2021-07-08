Banker Says Credit Suisse Fight Betrays Human Rights Values

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 4:42 PM BST) -- A former Credit Suisse executive accused the investment bank on Thursday of "betraying" its corporate values by relying on his conviction in Romania for corporate espionage to fight his £60.3 million ($83.1 million) lawsuit, as he alleged it failed to protect him while he was working in the country. Counsel for Vadim Benyatov said in closing arguments that the bank had sought to fight the claim by relying on Romanian court rulings against the ex-executive and other former employees that were based on illegally obtained evidence and "gobsmacking" breaches of human rights and legal process. Benyatov, a U.S. citizen who was head of European emerging...

