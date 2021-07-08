FCA Fines LBGI £90M For Misleading Insurance Renewals

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 2:45 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it has fined Lloyds Bank General Insurance Ltd. £90.7 million ($125 million) for using misleading language in its home insurance renewal notices between 2009 and 2017. The regulator said the company sent out almost nine million renewal communications during that time, telling home insurance policyholders that they were getting a "competitive price" at renewal but without substantiating the accuracy of the claim. The actions risked "serious consumer harm," the FCA said. This increased the risk for most of the company's home insurance customers that the premium they were quoted at renewal would have...

