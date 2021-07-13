Israeli Co. Fights Arb. Of $16M Sex Discrimination Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A federal judge agreed to halt a $16 million sex discrimination dispute filed by a marketing director who said she was fired after giving birth to twins, as the court considers whether an Israeli medical device company can be compelled to arbitrate in New York. In an order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said she would stay an arbitration proceeding pending the resolution of Equashield's motion for a preliminary injunction. Both parties consented to the stay. Tel Aviv-based Equashield told Judge Preska last week that it was incorrectly named in the dispute, because it had no employment agreement with...

