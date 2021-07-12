4 EU Banks Under ECB Oversight Pass Stress Tests

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 5:15 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank said it has conducted health checks on four banks in Italy and the Baltics and found no capital shortfalls. The eurozone's central bank said on Friday that it carried out comprehensive assessments of two Italian lenders — Cassa Centrale Banca-Credito Cooperativo Italiano and Iccrea Banca SpA — as well as on Estonia-based Luminor Bank AS and Akcine Bendrove Siauliu Bankas, which is based in Lithuania. The assessments comprised a stress test and a so-called asset quality review, a prudential exercise that determines whether there is a need to strengthen a bank's capital base. "The comprehensive assessment shows...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS