Chickasaw Nation Says No Drug Repay Arb. Despite Ruling

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Chickasaw Nation urged an Oklahoma federal court on Monday to rule that the tribe doesn't have to arbitrate its claims against CVS Caremark and United Healthcare over prescription drug reimbursement, despite an Arizona judge's recent decision to the contrary. CVS and United Health each notified the court last week of the July 2 decision in Caremark's suit in Arizona that an arbitration agreement between the Chickasaw Nation and CVS requires an arbitrator, rather than the federal courts, to decide whether the tribe's claims should go to arbitration. The Chickasaw Nation said in its Monday filing in Oklahoma that the Arizona...

