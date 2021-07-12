Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Borat' Star Says Weed Co. Burned Him With Billboard Cameo

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen filed a $9 million suit in Massachusetts federal court Monday against a cannabis dispensary that plastered an image of his character on its billboard without permission, saying he has never used cannabis and that the ad constitutes false endorsement and copyright infringement.

Baron Cohen and his company Please You Can Touch LLC sued Solar Therapeutics Inc. and the dispensary's president, Edward Dow III, arguing that Borat's image and a version of Borat's catchphrase "Very nice!" on Solar's billboard falsely conveyed that Baron Cohen is associated with the company, and violated Please You Can Touch's copyright of the...

