UK Lifts Dividend Payout Ban For Major Banks

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 11:03 AM BST) -- The Prudential Regulation Authority lifted a ban on Tuesday that prevented large U.K. banks from paying dividends to shareholders, after it found that lenders held sufficient cash to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. A stress test has revealed that banks are sufficiently resilient and hold enough capital to lend to businesses and households, the PRA has said. (iStock) The Bank of England's regulatory arm said that a stress test of solvency in the sector had revealed that lenders are resilient and hold enough capital to lend to businesses and households. The successful rollout of the coronavirus vaccination program also means...

