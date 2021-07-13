American Airlines Customers Want BIPA Suit In State Court

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Customers behind an evolving biometric privacy lawsuit against American Airlines urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to send one of their claims to state court, after the airline argued the suit is preempted by federal law. Lead plaintiffs Alex Kislov and Niko Hearn are at the helm of a shaken-up suit filed under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act alleging the airline's customer service hotline unlawfully collects, analyzes, stores and discloses customers' voiceprints. The suit was launched in state court in 2017 on behalf of American Airlines workers who alleged the airline's fingerprint scanning violated BIPA, but was amended in June...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS