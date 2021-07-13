'Gangster' Defamation Claims Against NJ Firm Can't Survive

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A Calzaretto & Bernstein LLC attorney is barred by the so-called litigation privilege from pursuing defamation claims against a Dembo Brown & Burns LLP lawyer who allegedly called him a "wannabe gangster" during a real estate dispute, a New Jersey state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The appellate panel upheld a trial court ruling tossing John Calzaretto's slander per se and related claims against Dembo Brown and firm attorney Michael E. Brown with respect to their representation of Parke Bank in a foreclosure action over a Camden, New Jersey, property. The property was owned by 2820 Mt. Ephraim Avenue LLC, of which...

