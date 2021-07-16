Singapore Co. Sues NatWest For Info On '$3.7M Cyberfraud'

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 5:49 PM BST) -- The Singaporean subsidiary of an international interdealer brokerage firm that claims to be the victim of a SGD 5 million ($3.7 million) cyberfraud has filed a claim in London seeking information from NatWest PLC about the alleged theft. Tradition Singapore Pte Ltd., part of the Swiss group Compagnie Financiere Tradition, gives few details about the purported online crime in its High Court claim. The company says it still does not know who orchestrated the alleged fraud, but claims the money was "misappropriated" and sent to a NatWest bank account. "The claimant does not know whether the monies remain in the beneficiary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS