Duane Morris' McSwain To Trump: Pa. Election A 'Disgrace'

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris partner William McSwain, a former Philadelphia federal prosecutor with his eyes on the Pennsylvania's governor's office, called the state's presidential election a "partisan disgrace" in a bid for Donald Trump's backing. In a June letter released Monday by Trump's political action committee, McSwain said his office had "received various allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities," describing himself as dismayed by a "directive" from then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr not to make public statements regarding "possible election irregularities." Instead, McSwain said he had been obligated to deal with State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat who McSwain said had "declared...

