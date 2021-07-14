Ireland Urged To Cap Courts' Legal Fees For Injury Claims

Law360, London (July 14, 2021, 2:33 PM BST) -- The Irish government must cap court legal fees, insurance reform campaigners said on Wednesday, after official figures revealed that costs for personal injury settlements following litigation were nearly 2,500% higher than for decisions issued through a state body. The Alliance for Insurance Reform said after the Central Bank of Ireland published personal injury insurance claims data that the country is being "held to ransom" by lawyers. The data revealed that average settlements through litigation for smaller injury claims were less than those pursued through the Personal Injuries Assessment Board, a government body set up to weigh claims and determine compensation. Yet, despite that, legal...

