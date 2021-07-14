UK Watchdogs Plan Liquidity Ranking System For Funds

Law360, London (July 14, 2021, 4:43 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulators have proposed a framework that would allow investment managers to classify how quickly they can sell their assets after finding that open-ended funds could be overestimating the liquidity of their holdings. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England said in a joint review of open-ended investment funds published Tuesday that a mismatch between liquidity of assets and ease of redemption means that investors who redeem their money before others during times of market stress have an advantage. To help with this, the watchdogs have floated measures that managers should take into account when designing funds. This...

