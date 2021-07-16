Earnings Rise Adds Pressure To Pension 'Triple Lock'

Law360, London (July 16, 2021, 3:49 PM BST) -- The government may come under increasing pressure to ditch a "triple lock" state pension commitment, experts have warned, as official figures revealed a sharp rise in average earnings that could translate into billions of additional public spending. The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that average weekly pay rose by 7.3% from March to May 2021. But pension experts say the rise will mean the government could have to boost state pension payouts for the next financial year, as a result of a Conservative Party manifesto commitment to maintaining a "triple lock." The so-called triple lock ensures that the state pension...

