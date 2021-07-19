Neb. Justices Say Workers Comp Court Botched Amputee Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Supreme Court has remanded a case after the justices couldn't make sense of the lower court's ruling in a lawsuit by an amputee who wanted his employer to build him a $400,000 custom home after he lost his leg when an auto paving machine rolled over it. The seven justices on Friday said the trial judge must issue a new order that "clearly" explains whether MBC Construction Co. needs to buy or build a home with wheelchair accessibility and three bedrooms or instead renovate a rental unit to meet the needs of Allen Michael Lewis, a former MBC worker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS